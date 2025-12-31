New Year's Eve is just around the corner, and there’s good news for consumers in the US – you will have lots of shopping options. Most retail chains will be open on Wednesday, December 31, but some with adjusted hours. The same goes for most grocery stores and restaurants, according to USA Today. What time does Walmart, Target, Macy's, PetSmart, Kohl's, other stores open and close on New Year's Eve? Check out list(Unsplash)

Here’s a look at retail and grocery stores that will be open on New Year’s Eve, and their timings:

Retail stores

Macy’s: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kohl's: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

HomeGoods: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marshall's: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

JCPenney: Open at 11 a.m., closing times vary by location

Home Depot: Stores will close at 6 p.m.

Lowe's: Stores will close at 6 p.m.

Ace Hardware: Hours vary by location

REI: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shop: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cabela's: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Belk: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sephora: Hours vary by location

IKEA: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Staples: Stores will close at 6 p.m.

Office Depot: Stores will close at 6 p.m.

OfficeMax: Stores will close at 6 p.m.

PetSmart: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Petco: Stores will close at 7 p.m.

Tractor Supply Co.: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grocery stores

Walmart: Open regular hours, that is 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sam's Club: Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Plus members, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Club members

BJ's Wholesale: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Food Lion: Regular operating hours

Target: Stores will close at 9 p.m. Target stores in the US generally open around 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. on weekdays/Saturdays and 8 a.m. on Sundays.

Publix: Stores will close at 9 p.m.

Kroger – Regular operating hours for most locations. Kroger pharmacies will be open only until 5:00 p.m.

Meijer: 6 a.m. to midnight

Whole Foods: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Trader Joe's: Stores will close at 5 p.m.

Aldi: Hours vary by location

Lidl: Stores will close at 6 p.m.

Harris Teeter: Regular operating hours

Wegmans: Stores will close at 8 p.m.

Winn-Dixie and Harveys: Stores will close at 10 p.m.

Giant Eagle: Stores will close at 9 p.m.