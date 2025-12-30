Is Walmart website down? Thousands of shoppers report outage on December 30

Thousands of shoppers were affected after Walmart's digital platforms suffered a widespread outage on Tuesday, December 30. User complaints surged throughout the day, with 6,457 complaints on Downdetector. Customers reported that both the website and the application went down. The Walmart website and app went down on December 30(Bloomberg)

Is Walmart website and app down? Here's what shoppers are saying

According to social media posts, the Walmart outage began around 6:30 am EST, with users complaining about login issues and mobile app failures. Multiple X users expressed frustration over their grocery orders being cancelled before work and their post-holiday shopping being disrupted. Meanwhile, store employees and drivers also faced pickup and backend problems.

“Your app is down again!!! I’m expecting my groceries this am before work, and now there are issues, ITS ALWAYS SOMETHING with Walmart plus. GET IT TOGETHER!!’” an X user wrote. “Massive @Walmart website & app issues being reported. Even employees at some stores are reporting not being able see online order pickups. It logs you out & just says technical errors. Go turn off any debit card linked to be safe. #Walmart,” one more added.

The retailer responded to the widespread outage in mid-afternoon, assuring customers that the app should now be working normally. However, customers still faced issues. “The app should be working now. If it's not for you, please try to uninstall and then reinstall. If you're still having issue, please DM us,” the company wrote via their Walmart Help account on X.