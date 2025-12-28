What's open and what's closed in US on New Year’s Day 2026? All on banks, post offices, UPS, stores and stock market

New Year's Day is approaching in just a few days, and it is essential to be aware of what establishments will be operational and which will be closed, allowing you to adequately prepare for and celebrate the first federal holiday of 2026. New Year's Day 2026: Retailers like Target and Walmart will operate, but mail services, FedEx, and UPS will not deliver. (Bloomberg)

New Year's Day will fall on Thursday in 2026, which means that the majority of standard businesses will be affected due to the holiday.

Below is a list of what will be open and closed on January 1, 2026.

Are banks open on New Year's Day?

The prominent banks — Bank of America, Capital One, Citibank, PNC, Wells Fargo, and Truist — recognize New Year's Day as a bank holiday, thus they will remain closed.

Will courts be open on New Year's Day?

New Year's Day is recognized as both a federal holiday and a court holiday, meaning that all federal and state courts will be closed on January 1, 2026.

Will Costco, Target, and Walmart be operational on New Year's Day?

If you intend to return any unwanted Christmas gifts, you will have the opportunity to do so at Target and Walmart, as both of these major retailers will be open and functioning according to their regular schedules on January 1, 2026. Most locations tend to open later in the morning and close earlier in the evening. This means one should verify the hours of their local store.

BJ's typically operates on New Year's Day. However, Costco will remain closed on Thursday, January 1.

Will you get mail on New Year's Day?

Mail and packages will not be delivered on New Year's Day. FedEx will not be in operation on this day and will not deliver any packages.

All locations of the United States Postal Service will be closed on New Year's Day. Normal post office hours and mail delivery will recommence on Friday, January 2.

UPS will also be closed on New Year's Day and will not deliver any packages.

Is stock market open on New Year?

Yes, stock market is open but with restrictions.

New Year’s Eve: US stock markets (NYSE and Nasdaq) close early at 1 p.m. ET

New Year’s Day: The markets are completely closed.