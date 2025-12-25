‘Jesus is Palestinian’, New York City’s Times Square billboard message during Christmas sparks outrage

A recently stalled digital billboard in Times Square, New York City, proclaiming “Jesus is Palestinian” has elicited sharp reactions from tourists and holiday-goers. 'Jesus is Palestinian' message lights up New York City's Times Square

Sponsored by the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), the installation has attracted both backlash and endorsement, showcasing a blend of cultural, religious, and political viewpoints during the Christmas period.

The billboard displays the slogan prominently in large black letters against a green background, accompanied by a separate panel that extends festive greetings to passersby with a “Merry Christmas.”

Several visitors interviewed by the New York Post described the message as “divisive” and “inflammatory,” cautioning that it might be viewed as offensive during the holiday season. British tourists, in particular, voiced their concerns, while others pointed out that Jesus is regarded as a universal figure, rendering any identity assertion unnecessary.

Reacting to the banner, one X user wrote: “That's a beautiful and thought-provoking message to see in such a vibrant place!” while another said, “Wait what?”

“This is a bit surprising considering this is America,” a third user said.

American-Arab ADC gives clarification

Meanwhile, ADC's National executive director Adeb Ayoub clarified that the organization has been leasing advertising space in Times Square since the start of the year, refreshing messages on a weekly basis. He stated that the objective is to initiate dialogue and underscore common values among Christians, Muslims, and Arab Americans, especially during a period when the city experiences its peak foot traffic.

Ayoub described the campaign as part of a broader initiative designed to encourage dialogue and tackle what he termed the marginalization of Arab and Muslim voices in the US. On the matter of Jesus’ religious or ethnic identity, he said he took a deliberately inclusive stance, highlighting that interpretations vary and that individuals have the right to advocate for their own viewpoints.

The ADC has since substituted the message “Jesus is Palestinian” with a new sign featuring a quote from former US President Ronald Reagan: “Jesus would say: 'tear down this wall,'” which references both the Berlin Wall and the Israeli security barrier. Additional displays are planned for New Year’s Eve, demonstrating the organization’s dedication to maintaining a visible and thought-provoking presence in Times Square.