New Year’s Eve celebration: When and where to live-stream NYC's Times Square Ball Drop

The Times Square Ball Drop in New York City has become a global moment of shared celebration on New Year's Eve, with millions packing into Midtown Manhattan, and millions of others gathering around TVs, phones, and laptops to watch the glittering crystal ball slide down a pole. The ball for the upcoming New Year's Eve celebration undergoes a drop test in Times Square, New York, U.S., December 30, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz(REUTERS)

The 2025 to 2026 transition comes with extra shimmer, kicking off the United States’ 250th anniversary year. The ball is adorned with red, white, and blue lighting to mark the special moment.

The ball begins its 60-second descent from the top of One Times Square at 11:59 pm Eastern Time. The clock strikes midnight and America rings in the new year when the ball reaches the bottom. The iconic moment occurs at 9 pm for those on the West Coast.

Here’s how to livestream the Ball Drop/watch it on TV

Several outlets, including CNN, ABC, CBS, and USA TODAY will air the New Year's Eve celebrations live on their TV channels and streaming platforms. The live webcast can also be watched on Times Square's official website starting 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 31.

Read More | What time does Walmart, Target, Macy's, PetSmart, Kohl's, other stores open and close on New Year's Eve? Check out list

"Enjoy commercial-free, webcast coverage of the festivities leading up to the Ball Drop at midnight, including backstage access, behind-the-scenes stories and interviews with performers and other celebrities," Times Square says on its website.

A livestream with open captions and American Sign Language interpretation will also be available to watch on YouTube, according to USA Today.

Read More | What's open and what's closed in US on New Year’s Day 2026? All on banks, post offices, UPS, stores and stock market

ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, one of the biggest shows of the night, starts in prime time and runs straight through midnight. One can watch celebrity performances, live crowd shots from Times Square, as well as the official countdown.

Most live TV streaming services that carry ABC or CNN will also give viewers access, including Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling.