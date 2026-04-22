Steam down: Why is Steam down? How long will maintenance take? Latest update as thousands face issues

Steam appeared to be down for thousands of users on Tuesday, which is usually when the scheduled server maintenance takes place. As per Downdetector nearly 20,000 users complained about facing issues.

Steam is reportedly down for thousands of users on Tuesday.(Steam)

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Downdetector screenshot showing uptick in complaints about Steam. (Downdetector)

According to Downdetector most people faced issues with server connections while some had login and game launch issues. Normally, Tuesday is when Steam's scheduled server maintenance takes place so some downtime is expected.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Tuesday's incident appeared to be something different. How long does Steam server maintenance take? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Tuesday's incident appeared to be something different. How long does Steam server maintenance take? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Steam server maintenance is normally between 1:00pm and 3:00pm Pacific Time (PT) and lasts for 10–60 minutes. However, the current time is 3:20pm PT, which means the outage is occurring outside of scheduled maintenance time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Steam server maintenance is normally between 1:00pm and 3:00pm Pacific Time (PT) and lasts for 10–60 minutes. However, the current time is 3:20pm PT, which means the outage is occurring outside of scheduled maintenance time. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Notably, Steam is yet to address the reported issue. “Steam is down,” one person complained in the meanwhile. Another added “Ofc steam is down when I want to play.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, Steam is yet to address the reported issue. “Steam is down,” one person complained in the meanwhile. Another added “Ofc steam is down when I want to play.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | India is a top priority for global Esports {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | India is a top priority for global Esports {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While some users took cognizance of the expected downtime, they noted that servers should have been back up by now. One person commented on the Downdetector page “soo like is it me or is it still down? even tho some people said its back,” trying to figure out if they were the only one facing problems. Steam down: Complaints flood social media {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While some users took cognizance of the expected downtime, they noted that servers should have been back up by now. One person commented on the Downdetector page “soo like is it me or is it still down? even tho some people said its back,” trying to figure out if they were the only one facing problems. Steam down: Complaints flood social media {{/usCountry}}

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Several people voiced complaints about the server outage on social media. “The steam servers are down and I'm upset about it,” one wrote. Another added “hit a nice shot but my pc captured it in 1680x1050 for some reason. went to go try and hit it again and steam is down :)”.

Yet another cribbed “I WANNA STREAM BUT STEAM IS DOWN AHHHHHH.” However, a more recent update on Downdetector showed that the number of complaints had fallen drastically to a little over 2000.

Thus, while users might have faced an outage for longer than expected today, things appear to be getting back to normal with Steam servers. It is entirely possible that the maintenance ran a little longer than usual to help gamers have a smooth experience thereon.

Steam server connection issue: How to fix

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In order to fix Steam server connection issues, one has to first check the Steam Server Status if the outage is on their end.

In this case, since the outage issue appears to be getting fixed, if an individual continues to face problems, they can restart the router, clear the Steam download cache, or try to run Steam as an administrator. Users can also temporarily disable the firewall or antivirus and then try to run Steam.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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