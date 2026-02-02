Minecraft realms down right now? Users report server issues; 'fix it now'

Minecraft Realms is experiencing an outage affecting many users across the United States. According to DownDetector, reports began surfacing around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, with the majority of users citing server connection issues. Some players also reported problems with logging in and gameplay. By 2:30 p.m. EDT, DownDetector had logged more than 2,800 outage reports. Minecraft realms is down for thousands of users. (UnSplash)

One person wrote, "So uh I was mining on modded and I mined out like 6 chunks in a second and then servers just stopped working ?"

Another reported, "I lost so much progress, I loaded into the realm and so much is gone. I hope it comes back."

A third player expressed, "Not again... Server down."

Social media reactions Several players also took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their frustration over the outage.

One person wrote, "Minecraft, I'm now demanding you give every realm owner a damn refund for this month! Every week! Every week realms are down and you guys are doing nothing to solve this. You give no response, show no action your trying to fix it. All you do is steal money at this point."

Another added, "The only trap I keep falling for is paying for something that never seems to work. Every time I have a day off work Minecraft bedrock realms is down. Grrr."

A third user reported, "Realms are down again. They need to be free at this point since it has been down every single weekend."

Another commented, "Realms are down again and its been happening more than ever! You need to give us money or refund some of us back! It been longer than 8hrs and after I paid I wasn't able to join? what is wrong with ya?! but marketplace works fine right!!!"

As of publication, Minecraft has not issued an official response to the reports.