Steve Bridges GoFundMe: TikTok comedian's death shocks fans; fundraiser set up for family

Comedian Steve Bridges, best known for his viral point-of-view sketches and the fan-favorite ‘deadbeat boyfriend’ character, has died at 41.His wife, Chelsey Bridges, confirmed the news on Friday on his social media accounts, tearfully sharing that Steve passed away in his sleep on their couch on Wednesday. TikTok star Steve Bridges has died at 41 (X)

She didn’t disclose the cause of death but described the loss as sudden, noting how many plans the couple still had together.

Chelsey, who had been married to Steve for 16 years and shared three young children with him, called him a devoted husband and father. She praised his humor and the joy he brought to others, saying he had truly fulfilled his dream of making people laugh.

Bridges had built a massive online following with his comedy skits, attracting more than 2.1 million TikTok followers for his relatable humor. His popularity extended beyond social media. In 2024, he earned his own IMDb page and made his film debut in 2025 with INfernal, directed by Eric Mathis.

Mathis paid tribute to Bridges on Facebook, calling him “an incredible talent” and “a stand-up guy,” adding that his kindness and passion made him unforgettable both on and off camera.

Fans and fellow creators have flooded his social pages with tributes, mourning the loss of a comedian whose laughter, as Chelsey said, “lit up every room he entered.”

A GoFundMe was set up to support Bridges' family. “As his wife Chelsey announced on his channels, the entertainer, comedian, actor and all around amazing man Steve Bridges sadly passed away peacefully on October 15th, 2025. He leaves behind a legacy of making people laugh, as well as a family that could use the support of the community during this difficult time. If Steve ever brought joy to your life, please give if you can to assist his wife and three kids with expenses. If you are unable to give at this time, go leave a comment on one of his videos, we cannot say enough how much the kind words from his community mean to us,” the description read.