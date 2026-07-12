‘Stole all of Apple’s phone technology’: Inside fresh Elon Musk-Sam Altman feud, SpaceX CEO's ‘parole officer’ jab

A fresh Elon Musk-Sam Altman feud has taken social media by storm after the Tesla boss accused the OpenAI CEO of “scamming” people in an X post. Musk’s post also comes at a time when Apple filed a trade secret lawsuit against OpenAI. Musk’s recent jab at Altman is part of a long-running dispute.

Inside fresh Elon Musk-Sam Altman feud, SpaceX CEO's ‘parole officer’ jab (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP, REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo )

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The feud comes as OpenAI faces a new legal battle, with Apple accusing the AI firm of misusing confidential information related to its future hardware products. Musk’s recent jab at Altman has gained widespread attention because of its timing; the SpaceX CEO has repeatedly questioned OpenAI’s leadership and business practices in the past.

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What Elon Musk and Sam Altman said

Must shared an X post by the account DogeDesigner, which says, “Elon Musk warned the world about Scam Altman. Now everyone is finding out why.”

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{{^usCountry}} Reposting it, Musk wrote of Altman, “He takes scamming to a whole new level”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reposting it, Musk wrote of Altman, “He takes scamming to a whole new level”. {{/usCountry}}

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Altman soon fired back, telling Musk, “homeboy you're the one sellling public market investors on short-term space datacenters,” referring to orbital data centers Musk has championed and plans on launching as a solution to AI energy limitations on Earth.

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Musk then replied, “We start flying them next year. Maybe you can come see them if your parole officer approves. After stealing an open source AI charity, you then stole all of Apple’s phone technology! Wow. What do you plan for an encore? That’s tough to beat.”

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Altman recently also suggested that one of his company’s latest AI models, 5.6 Sol, was the “best model in the world right now,” taking a jab at Musk after he accused him of scamming users. Altman wrote on X, “there are a lot of benchmarks that suggest 5.6 sol is the best model in the world right now, but the most reliable way to tell is that elon is obsessed with me again”.