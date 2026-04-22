...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Strait of Hormuz blockade drives up costs at Panama Canal

Strait of Hormuz blockade drives up costs at Panama Canal

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 02:36 am IST
AFP |
Advertisement

The war in the Middle East has boosted demand to move vital cargo through the Panama Canal to such an extent that one vessel carrying liquefied natural gas paid $4 million to skip the line and avoid a wait that can take up to five days, according to an official report.

Strait of Hormuz blockade drives up costs at Panama Canal

A surge in such payments has been recorded since the US-Israeli attacks on Iran began February 28, which led to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas exports from Gulf countries.

To meet fuel demand, Asia's refineries are choosing to buy oil or gas from the United States and ship it through the transoceanic waterway instead of purchasing from Gulf countries who rely on the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports from the Panama Canal Authority.

The average number of ships passing through the canal on a daily basis has "remained strong," the authority told AFP in a statement Tuesday, with 34 ships in January and 37 ships in March. Some days exceeded 40 transits.

In the first half of the 2026 fiscal year, which runs October to September, the Panamanian waterway recorded passage of 6,288 ships, a year-on-year increase of 3.7 percent, according to official figures.

bur/cmm-mis/cjc/sla/mjf

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
strait of hormuz
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Strait of Hormuz blockade drives up costs at Panama Canal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.