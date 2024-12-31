Suchir Balaji's GoFundMe raises over $50K in just 3 days as family says there's ‘more than what meets the eye’

A GoFundMe launched for OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji has raised more than $50,000 in just three days. His mother, Poornima Ramarao, wrote in the page that although her son’s death has been ruled a suicide, “there seems to be more than what meets the eye.” She claimed in a previous social media post too that she believes foul play was involved. Suchir Balaji's GoFundMe raises over $50K in 3 days as family demands justice (GoFundMe)

‘He deserves justice’

Balaji raised concerns about OpenAI breaking copyright law in an interview with The New York Times before his death. The 26-year-old was found dead in his San Francisco apartment, and the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said he died by suicide. “His testimony would have impacted huge AI industry. He was so brave to expose them publicly that it doesn’t ADD UP to the reported cause of his death by the police,” Ramarao wrote in the GoFundMe page, adding that a public petition demanding “a thorough and fair investigation” has been filed.

“It's not only the death of our loved one, but also missing protection for whistleblowers. We want to bring out truth and ensure others are not impacted in the future. We want this to set an example how pursuits of all whistleblowers like Suchir can be continued along with community support to make the world better,” the mother further said.

She added, “Suchir stood for the cause and fought for safety of mankind, he deserves justice, and us parents need to know the truth. We want to start extensive private investigation including Digital Forensics, Crime Scene investigation, talking to witness, Forensic Autopsy report. These efforts require significant amount of fund with the private investigator costs 500-800$ an hour and incurs several hundred hours altogether. We have already spent $50k of our own money and exhausted our resources.”

Ramarao noted how Balaji’s death has sparked conspiracy theories, “with some alleging a sinister connection between his untimely death and his outspoken criticisms of the AI industry including OpenAI.” She has been backed by Elon Musk, who commented on one of her X posts, “This doesn’t seem like a suicide”.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).