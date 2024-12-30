Apartment ransacked, signs of struggle: Suchir Balaji's mother alleges son's ‘cold-blooded murder’ being dubbed suicide

Suchir Balaji's mother Poornima Ramarao has shared shocking details about the OpenAI whistleblower’s death, suggesting there was foul play. As per reports, Balaji died by suicide in his San Francisco apartment, the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said. Before his death, he had raised concerns about OpenAI breaking copyright law in an interview with The New York Times. Suchir Balaji's mother claims son's ‘cold-blooded murder’ being dubbed suicide (Balaji Ramamurthy via AP)(AP)

‘Suchir’s apartment was ransacked’

Poornima wrote on X, “We hired private investigator and did second autopsy to throw light on cause of death. Private autopsy doesn’t confirm cause of death stated by police. Suchir’s apartment was ransacked , sign of struggle in the bathroom and looks like some one hit him in bathroom based on blood spots.”

“It’s a cold blooded mu*d*r declared by authorities as suicide,” she added. “Lobbying in SF city doesn’t stop us from getting justices. We demand FBi investigation”.

In the thread, Poornima further said, “We are raising funds towards litigation and detailed investigation charges through gofundme.”

One user commented on the post, “Did he happen to have any 3rd party services at his home before this happened, ie maids etc? Or a new service? Just throwing that out there, not sure if helpful but I noticed a few sketchy cleaning companies myself recently, made me think to say something”. Poornima replied, “We are thinking of same too. But do t think he did. We need to open his phone to get this info”.

To someone who commented, “Seems like there was A LOT OF MONEY at stake,” the mother responded, “Yes exactly. This happened around same time New York Times reported OpenAI deleted the evidence. This article is dated 11/21/2024 and my son’s death came 2 days after”.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department previously confirmed that Balaji was found dead in his Buchanan Street apartment on November 26. The young researcher was found dead after officers and medics were called to his residence in the city’s Lower Haight district to perform a wellness check on him. Police said no foul play is suspected.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).