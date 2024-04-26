Family seeks answers after girl, 15, found dead in San Francisco driveway: 'Strangers ignored her lying body’

The family of a 15-year-old girl is outraged after they learned passersby ignored her body after she was found dead in the driveway of a San Francisco home. Jazmin Pellegrini was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the driveway of a stranger’s home in the Golden Gate City on April 20, according to KRON4. Family seeks answers after Jazmin Pellegrini, 15, was found dead in San Francisco driveway (Ametiszt Anya Hajdu/Facebook)

Three days before she was found dead, Pellegrini reportedly ran away without her phone or money from her home in BayPoint. Her family has now claimed the passersby did not stop even as they noticed her body. They wrote on a GoFundMe page that the “exact cause of her death is still unclear, along with the events leading up to it.” No foul play is suspected, but the family is not convinced.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Firefighters arrived to find her shirt and bra missing. “A 15-year-old girl is not going to take her shirt off and walk around like that,” Pellegrini’s aunt, Ametiszt Hajdu, said.

‘She could have been saved, but strangers ignored her lying body’

Her family said on the GoFundMe page that “police have done nothing to further investigate this tragedy.” “Her family does not know who she was with, how she got there, what she was doing, nor why her body was left alone to decompose in the street. People walked past this teenage girls body and ignored it, assuming it is a passed out homeless person. One man stopped to call the paramedics, she was revived once and then returned to flatline,” the page reads.

“Her family and close friends had to investigate themselves, spending an entire day knocking down the neighborhood doors, asking for video footages of the area and any witnesses who may have seen her with people, to gather information and put the missing pieces together, in hopes of finding out who is responsible. This poor child was abandoned by whoever she was with, and left to die. She could have been saved, but strangers ignored her lying body,” it added.

The family added that Pellegrini had been battling “PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, DID, and anxiety” for several years, adding that she endured sexual abuse as a child. “The system has failed her, as it has failed many others before, and will continue to fail until it is addressed and our voices are finally heard,” the page added. “A tragedy so unreal and impossible to comprehend has taken place, with so many unanswered questions. This injustice cannot be accepted. The truth must come out!”

Taking to Facebook, Pellegrini’s mother Marta Barany said someone must be “responsible for this heinous act.” “It is with a sad heart that I write these lines to inform you that my beloved daughter, who was so dear to all of us, has unfortunately passed away. She was 15 years old and left a huge void in our hearts. We miss her so much and would do anything to find whoever did such a horrible thing to her. If you have any information on this matter, please share it with us. Maybe someone saw something or you have a security camera in your house that can help identify who was with her,” she wrote.