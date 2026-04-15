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Sussex, Wisconsin tornado? Residents say they’re ‘stuck in basements’ as alarming videos surface

Reports of a radar-indicated tornado near Sussex, Wisconsin, spread as residents shared storm videos and sought shelter amid warnings.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 05:46 am IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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Reports of a radar-indicated tornado over Sussex, Waukesha County, Wisconsin, emerged on social media on Tuesday afternoon amid a tornado warning for the area.

Representational image.(Unsplash)

Residents of Sussex shared videos of a likely supercell over Waukesha County. Many said that the severe weather and tornado warnings from the National Weather Service has forced them into the basement.

Here's a video from Sussex:

Along with Sussex, the warning covers several Waukesha County areas, including Hartland, Pewaukee, and parts of Menomonee Falls near Brookfield. Other than that, areas like Hartford and Germantown have also been placed under the warning.

This story is being updated.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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