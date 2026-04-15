Sussex, Wisconsin tornado? Residents say they’re ‘stuck in basements’ as alarming videos surface

Reports of a radar-indicated tornado over Sussex, Waukesha County, Wisconsin, emerged on social media on Tuesday afternoon amid a tornado warning for the area.

Representational image.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Residents of Sussex shared videos of a likely supercell over Waukesha County. Many said that the severe weather and tornado warnings from the National Weather Service has forced them into the basement.

Here's a video from Sussex:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Amid the conditions in Waukesha County, a Sussex resident wrote on X: “Stuck in a basement at cheerleading with my daughter. Sussex area. Can one of the monitoring the situation bros please advise.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the conditions in Waukesha County, a Sussex resident wrote on X: “Stuck in a basement at cheerleading with my daughter. Sussex area. Can one of the monitoring the situation bros please advise.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The reports of tornadoes come amidst a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of southeastern Wisconsin until 7:15pm CDT Tuesday. The storm is expected to bring damaging winds of up to 60 mph and hail as large as tennis balls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reports of tornadoes come amidst a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of southeastern Wisconsin until 7:15pm CDT Tuesday. The storm is expected to bring damaging winds of up to 60 mph and hail as large as tennis balls. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Along with Sussex, the warning covers several Waukesha County areas, including Hartland, Pewaukee, and parts of Menomonee Falls near Brookfield. Other than that, areas like Hartford and Germantown have also been placed under the warning.

This story is being updated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON