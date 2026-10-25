Tallahassee shooting update: At least 11 shot near Bragg Stadium at Florida A&M University; 3 sustain serious injuries

The Tallahassee Police Department has said that at least 11 people were shot just before 8 pm Saturday, October 24, near the intersection of Perry and Manatee streets. The shooting took place near Bragg Stadium at Florida A&M University.

Tallahassee shooting update: At least 11 shot near Bragg Stadium at Florida A&M University (Pexel - representational image)

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“As of 11:30 p.m., the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) is continuing its active investigation into a shooting that occurred just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, near the intersection of Perry and Manatee streets,” Tallahassee police wrote on Facebook. “Preliminary information indicates at least 12 individuals were injured during the incident, including 11 who sustained gunshot wounds. Of the 12 known victims, six are adults and six are juveniles.”

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It added, “At this time, at least three of the shooting victims have sustained serious injuries, while nine others are reported to be in stable condition. Early findings indicate a physical altercation occurred prior to the shooting. TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit has assumed the investigation and detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Tonight, our thoughts are with the victims and their families as they face the devastating impact of this violence,” said Chief of Police Lawrence Revell. “It is especially heartbreaking to know that children are among those injured. In the moments immediately following the shooting, and before the scene was fully secure, our officers put their own safety at risk to carry victims to safety and transport them to the hospital. Their actions were nothing short of heroic and reflect the courage and compassion our officers bring to this community every day. As our detectives work to determine exactly what happened and identify those responsible, we remain committed to getting answers for these families. We ask anyone with information to come forward and help us do just that.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Tonight, our thoughts are with the victims and their families as they face the devastating impact of this violence,” said Chief of Police Lawrence Revell. “It is especially heartbreaking to know that children are among those injured. In the moments immediately following the shooting, and before the scene was fully secure, our officers put their own safety at risk to carry victims to safety and transport them to the hospital. Their actions were nothing short of heroic and reflect the courage and compassion our officers bring to this community every day. As our detectives work to determine exactly what happened and identify those responsible, we remain committed to getting answers for these families. We ask anyone with information to come forward and help us do just that.” {{/usCountry}}

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Police said that this remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it is urged to contact TPD at 850-891-4200. They can remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

Previous alerts

Earlier, Florida A&M University issued an alert before 8:45 pm ET Saturday, October 24, urging those near Bragg Stadium in Tallahassee to shelter in place amid police activity following a reported shooting. Meanwhile, Florida State University issued an "Emergency Message for the Florida State University Tallahassee Campus" at 10 pm, advising students, faculty and staff in the Tallahassee area to remain indoors and stay alert as police investigate a shooting near Florida A&M University's (FAMU) Bragg Stadium.

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The shooting reportedly took place shortly after the university's homecoming football game.