Florida A&M University issues ‘shelter in place’ alert amid shooting on Perry Street, says number of victims unknown

Florida A&M University issued an alert before 8:45 pm ET Saturday, October 24, urging those near Bragg Stadium in Tallahassee to shelter in place amid police activity following a reported shooting. Meanwhile, Florida State University issued an "Emergency Message for the Florida State University Tallahassee Campus" at 10 pm, advising students, faculty and staff in the Tallahassee area to remain indoors and stay alert as police investigate a shooting near Florida A&M University's (FAMU) Bragg Stadium. Florida A&M University issues ‘shelter in place’ alert amid shooting on Perry Street (Florida A&M University﻿/Facebook)

“FAMU Alert: Police activity near Bragg Stadium and perry street . Avoid the area or shelter in place if nearby,” Florida A&M University initially posted on Facebook.

Also Read | University of Utah issues campus alert amid reports of threat, person ‘brandishing a firearm’ detained

It said later in an update, “The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) is currently investigating a shooting on Perry Street. At this time, the number of victims and the extent of their injuries are unknown. Community members are encouraged to avoid the area while officers conduct their investigation. Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

Social media users react Many commented on the posts, with one user writing on Florida A&M University’s post, “I can only imagine the level of panic and chaos that an incident of this magnitude may have caused. Beyond those directly affected by the shooting, my concern is that hundreds, perhaps even thousands, of people may have rushed to safety, potentially creating dangerous crowd surges and resulting in additional injuries. I sincerely pray that the number of injuries is minimal and that everyone affected is safe.”

“Police were literally on Perry Street when I left. Seems like FAMU PD was right trying to get people to leave at 8,” one user wrote, while another said, “There was a shooting it was like 10 or more shots fired, praying everyone is ok”.

Also Read | ‘Forever in Our Hearts’: Sandy Hook victims honoured as surviving peers graduate

A user commented, ‘I went to look down Perry street after the game and saw all those yn's and made made a U-turn immediately. I'm so sorry to hear that someone was shot. They were definitely not connected with FAMU. I felt like I'm in wakanda all weekend, just to hear this.” “Praying for everyone involved,” another said.