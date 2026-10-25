Florida A&M University issues ‘shelter in place’ alert amid shooting on Perry Street, says number of victims unknown
Florida A&M University issued an alert urging those near Bragg Stadium in Tallahassee to shelter in place amid police activity following a reported shooting.
Florida A&M University issued an alert before 8:45 pm ET Saturday, October 24, urging those near Bragg Stadium in Tallahassee to shelter in place amid police activity following a reported shooting. Meanwhile, Florida State University issued an "Emergency Message for the Florida State University Tallahassee Campus" at 10 pm, advising students, faculty and staff in the Tallahassee area to remain indoors and stay alert as police investigate a shooting near Florida A&M University's (FAMU) Bragg Stadium.
“FAMU Alert: Police activity near Bragg Stadium and perry street . Avoid the area or shelter in place if nearby,” Florida A&M University initially posted on Facebook.
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It said later in an update, “The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) is currently investigating a shooting on Perry Street. At this time, the number of victims and the extent of their injuries are unknown. Community members are encouraged to avoid the area while officers conduct their investigation. Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”
Social media users react
Many commented on the posts, with one user writing on Florida A&M University’s post, “I can only imagine the level of panic and chaos that an incident of this magnitude may have caused. Beyond those directly affected by the shooting, my concern is that hundreds, perhaps even thousands, of people may have rushed to safety, potentially creating dangerous crowd surges and resulting in additional injuries. I sincerely pray that the number of injuries is minimal and that everyone affected is safe.”
“Police were literally on Perry Street when I left. Seems like FAMU PD was right trying to get people to leave at 8,” one user wrote, while another said, “There was a shooting it was like 10 or more shots fired, praying everyone is ok”.
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A user commented, ‘I went to look down Perry street after the game and saw all those yn's and made made a U-turn immediately. I'm so sorry to hear that someone was shot. They were definitely not connected with FAMU. I felt like I'm in wakanda all weekend, just to hear this.” “Praying for everyone involved,” another said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More