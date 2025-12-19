Target app down: Outage hits website, disrupts services as holiday shopping peaks

Target is facing technical disruptions that have knocked its app and website offline for some users as the holiday shopping heads into its busiest stretch. The outage has impacted teh retailer's ability to process, fulfill, and track online orders. Target's app and website are experiencing outages, disrupting online order fulfillment and gift card processing. (@Target/X)

The Downdetector showed a steady increase in outage reports over three hours on Friday, as reported by Business Insider.

Target responds to the widespread outage

A post on the company's X account at 10:16 am ET advised customers to retry their transactions after one to two hours.

Responding to a shopper's question, the @AskTarget customer service account said, “We're sorry for the frustration this has caused and understand how important it is to be able to view the order that you were charged for." It further read, "Our team is aware of the website issue and is working quickly to resolve it. We appreciate your patience.”

Outage impact process of gift cards

The outage also appears to be interfering with Target's ability to process some gift card transactions. With fewer than seven days remaining in the holiday shopping rush, retailers are grappling with record-high volumes of online orders.

According to Adobe, US online shoppers have already spent more than $187 billion this holiday season, making a 6.1% increase compared with the same period last year. The analytics firm projects that total e-commerce spending will surpass $253 billion by the end of December.