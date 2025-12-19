Is YouTube down today? Thousands of US users face disruptions on video streaming platform

YouTube, the Google-owned video streaming giant, experienced a worldwide outage on Friday, December 19, 2025. The outage left several users unable to access the video streaming platform. According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, user reported problems mostly with server connection and video streaming. More than 8,400 users reported the issue on Downdetector as of 8:25 ET. YouTube experienced a global outage on December 19, 2025, affecting numerous users.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Users express frustration and confusion on social media

Many users took to X to check whether they were the only ones facing the issue with YouTube or if the outage was widespread. While others expressed frustration at being unable to access any videos on the platform.

A user wrote on X, “Ummmmm…Is it just me or is YouTube down??? I got this Error 502 pop-up. WHAT THE ACTUAL F*** IS GOING ON???” Another user wrote, “damn, youtube is down, been a while since i saw that happen.” A third user wrote, “Is YouTube down? Error 502, No Internet error.”

Of teh complaints logged on Downdetector, 54% reported server connection issues, 35% faced problems with the website, and 11% experienced video streaming disruptions.

This is a developing story.