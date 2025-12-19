Search
Fri, Dec 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Is YouTube down today? Thousands of US users face disruptions on video streaming platform

ByBhavika Rathore
Published on: Dec 19, 2025 08:07 pm IST

YouTube experienced a significant outage affecting users worldwide, including thousands in the United States.

YouTube, the Google-owned video streaming giant, experienced a worldwide outage on Friday, December 19, 2025. The outage left several users unable to access the video streaming platform. According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, user reported problems mostly with server connection and video streaming. More than 8,400 users reported the issue on Downdetector as of 8:25 ET.

YouTube experienced a global outage on December 19, 2025, affecting numerous users.(Representative Image: Unsplash)
YouTube experienced a global outage on December 19, 2025, affecting numerous users.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Users express frustration and confusion on social media

Many users took to X to check whether they were the only ones facing the issue with YouTube or if the outage was widespread. While others expressed frustration at being unable to access any videos on the platform.

A user wrote on X, “Ummmmm…Is it just me or is YouTube down??? I got this Error 502 pop-up. WHAT THE ACTUAL F*** IS GOING ON???” Another user wrote, “damn, youtube is down, been a while since i saw that happen.” A third user wrote, “Is YouTube down? Error 502, No Internet error.”

Of teh complaints logged on Downdetector, 54% reported server connection issues, 35% faced problems with the website, and 11% experienced video streaming disruptions.

This is a developing story.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Is YouTube down today? Thousands of US users face disruptions on video streaming platform
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On