Tariff rebate check update: Big warning on $2000 payment amid Trump vs SCOTUS; ‘got a feeling’

President Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appeared to give his verdict on the $2000 rebate checks after the Supreme Court ruled on ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs on Friday. Speaking during an interview, the official said that Americans ‘won’t see it', referring to the rebate payment. Donald Trump, during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House (Bloomberg)

“I got a feeling the American people won’t see it," Bessent said.

$2,000 tariff rebate The basic idea behind the payment was suggested by President Trump in January. "The tariff money is so substantial. That’s coming in, that I’ll be able to do $2,000 sometime. I would say toward the end of the year," he told The New York Times in an exclusive sit-down interview.

However, neither the White House nor the Congress ever got into specifics. The concept was always far-fetched.

On Friday, after the Supreme Court ruled that Trump exceeded his power by issuing global tariffs without authorization from Congress, questions about the rebate checks emerged.

Will Americans get $2,000 checks from tariffs? Trump had said that checks would be given in 2026. He added that the payment will be for ‘individuals of moderate income’. However, the Congress did not vote to pass a bill and make the rebate official.

"The president's talking about a $2,000 rebate, and that would be for families making less than, say, $100,000," Bessent said on Fox News back then. He added that the payment was still being discussed.

With the Friday ruling, it seems unlikely that Americans will ever see the checks.

“If there is a payout, it’s just going to be the ultimate corporate welfare,” Bessent said on Fox News Friday hours after the high court’s ruling. He added that the amount of revenue affected by the Supreme Court’s decision would be closer to $130 billion than estimates of up to $175 billion.

Trump vs SCOTUS Meanwhile, Trump slammed the six Supreme Court justices who voted to strike down his tariffs.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing and I’m ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed, for not having the courage to do what’s right for the country,” Trump said in the White House briefing room.

The president added that he plans to impose a flat 10% levy on foreign goods in the coming days.