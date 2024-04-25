Tech billionaire couple's daughter Mint Butterfield goes missing in San Francisco's Tenderloin area

Mint Butterfield, 16-year-old daughter of Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield, has disappeared, sparking fears in one of San Francisco's most crime-ridden area, Tenderloin. Missing Mint Butterfield's father is Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield and her mother is Flickr co-founder, Caterina Fake

According to Marin County Sheriff's spokesperson, Deputy Jose Suarez, Mint was last seen at 10 pm on Sunday in Bolinas, California. She was reported missing the following morning by her mother, Caterina Fake, as reported by the San Francisco Standard.

A 'missing' flyer featuring Mint's photograph was shared by the Sheriff's Office on the social media platform Nextdoor this Tuesday. While Mint attends a prestigious boarding school in nearby Napa Valley, there are concerns that she may be in San Francisco's notorious Tenderloin neighborhood.

Mint was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, flannel pajama bottoms, and black boots, described as having brown/reddish curly hair and pierced eyebrows.

All about San Francisco's Tenderloin area

Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who shared the flyer, highlighted the challenges of the Tenderloin district, notorious for its history of drug abuse, crime, and homelessness. This area has become the epicenter of the Fentanyl Crisis in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Standard further reported that Mint has a history of substance abuse and is a known visitor to the Tenderloin district. Authorities, however, have not confirmed whether she visited the area willingly this time or if there are any signs of her being forcibly detained.

The Tenderloin neighborhood in San Francisco is known for its vibrant community but plagued by high crime, homelessness, and drug abuse. Originating from the Gold Rush era, it has maintained a reputation for its challenges around drug abuse. With a mix of low-income families, immigrants, and a significant homeless population, the area faces sanitation and public health concerns.

Who is Mint Butterfield's parents?

Stewart Butterfield, co-founder of the messaging app Slack, has an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion. Slack was acquired by Salesforce in 2021 for $28 billion, and Butterfield left the company in 2022.

Butterfield's wife, Caterina Fake, co-founded the image-sharing platform Flickr with him. They sold the image-hosting website to Yahoo in 2005.

Fake and Butterfield were married in 2001 and remained together until 2007, the year Mint was born. At the time of her disappearance, Mint was living with her mother and attending a private boarding school in the Napa area.

Authorities continue their efforts to locate Mint and ensure her safety. The community is urged to contact the Marin County Sheriff's Office with any information regarding her whereabouts.