Techie considering return to India seeks guidance on future, shares ‘biggest worry’ amid green card uncertainty

A top machine learning engineer at a biggest US tech company is contemplating moving back to India with his family after fifteen years overseas. The user's Reddit post details his emotional and economical reasons for moving to India by 2028. The pair, both 38, has an aggregate household net worth of nearly $2.6 million and has two young children. A machine learning engineer at a major US tech firm is planning a move to India by 2028 for family reasons(File)

In a Reddit post, the engineer said, “Want to move before our older one reaches middle school for an easier school/social transition.” HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the claim made by the Redditor.

In their options list, the Indian family has considered Indian cities including Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai.

Couple living in US opens up about their savings, seeks guidance

The post emphasizes their meticulous financial and professional continuity preparation. The couple has two houses, pending mortgages, and savings in retirement accounts, index funds, RSUs, and Bitcoin. According to the user, they anticipate having $3–3.5M in net worth by 2028, which will provide them financial flexibility in the event that comp declines after the move. In order to lessen his reliance on his employer, the engineer is additionally seeking EB2-NIW. According to him, he intends to either obtain an internal transfer or a remote position with his current firm.

Although the couple has made thoughtful planning, the family is worried about their future access to the US. “Biggest worry — not having a green card. If kids want to study in the US later, I’d have to depend on my company or tourist visa. How risky is this?” he asked, seeking guidance from those who have experienced similar shifts.

Netizens give suggestions to couple

Professionals have already responded to the Reddit thread with helpful advice on timing, investment tactics, and potential drawbacks of owning US real estate while relocating overseas.

Responding to the post, one user said, everyone has advantages and disadvantages, adding that “What matters is that you have clarity on what you want — which is great.”

Detailing monotony at the age of mid-30s and 40s, the Redditor explained that even in India, things will get dull once the kids start school and you all start working. “A holiday is not a direct comparison as everything is novel, and not much of the boring stuff needs to happen. So it really comes down to where/what you feel happier with. If you are happier spending the next phase in India, go for it.”

In the upcoming years, the user suggested the couple try to increase their income as much as possible. “You’ve hit a good run, and I wish you the very best in laying a solid financial foundation. It’ll pay off well in the next phase of life.”

"“Build up networth much more. Luxury life in India is quite expensive once you consider grade A real estate,” one more chimed in.