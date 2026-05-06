Ted Turner dies at 87: What was media mogul and CNN founder's net worth? All we know about his wealth

Ted Turner, the prominent media mogul, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who established CNN and transformed American cable television, passed away on Wednesday. He was 87 years old.

Ted Turner, the visionary behind CNN and a key figure in cable television, died at 87. (AFP)

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CNN reported Turner's death, referencing a news release from Turner Enterprises.

"Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgment," CNN chairman and CEO Mark Thompson said in a statement. “He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN.”

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Ted Turner's net worth

Ted Turner's net worth was around $2.2 billion at the time of his death, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

During his peak, Turner emerged as a dominant figure in broadcasting, characterized by his bold yet astute vision. He transformed the Turner Broadcasting System into a colossal entity, pioneering the concept of the 'superstation' and introducing channels like TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, and Turner Classic Movies.

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{{^usCountry}} He revolutionized both culture and politics with the establishment of Cable News Network, the nation's first 24-hour news channel. CNN played a crucial role in altering the format and pace of television news, paving the way for rivals such as Fox News and MSNBC, which is now referred to as MS Now. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He revolutionized both culture and politics with the establishment of Cable News Network, the nation's first 24-hour news channel. CNN played a crucial role in altering the format and pace of television news, paving the way for rivals such as Fox News and MSNBC, which is now referred to as MS Now. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Turner frequently graced magazine covers and the business sections of newspapers, building a reputation for his sharp instincts and unfiltered approach. He occasionally faced backlash for his indiscreet remarks regarding global issues or religion, which earned him the moniker 'Captain Outrageous.' Ted Turner's donations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Turner frequently graced magazine covers and the business sections of newspapers, building a reputation for his sharp instincts and unfiltered approach. He occasionally faced backlash for his indiscreet remarks regarding global issues or religion, which earned him the moniker 'Captain Outrageous.' Ted Turner's donations {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In 1998, he made a remarkable donation of $1 billion to the United Nations; this contribution was utilized to establish the United Nations Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to advancing the objectives of the U.N. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 1998, he made a remarkable donation of $1 billion to the United Nations; this contribution was utilized to establish the United Nations Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to advancing the objectives of the U.N. {{/usCountry}}

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Alongside former Senator Sam Nunn from Georgia, he co-founded the Nuclear Threat Initiative, a nonprofit entity aimed at preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and promoting global nonproliferation efforts.

He was an advocate for numerous conservation initiatives and environmental causes. Additionally, he ranked among the largest landowners in the United States, leveraging the vast tracts of land he managed to foster sustainability and ecotourism.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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