Teens go missing from roller skating rink in Maryland, US leaving cops baffled

Maryland police are intensifying their efforts to locate four teenagers who went missing from a roller skating rink in Crofton. The Anne Arundel County Police Department is leading the search for the missing teens, who were last seen on Saturday, October 14, at the Skate Zone on Crain Highway, located about 24 miles south of Baltimore.

The missing teenagers have been identified as 13-year-old Braden "Kai" Heagy, 15-year-old Aiden Jones, 16-year-old Avery Pearson, and 13-year-old Fuzeah Alquthami. Police are deeply concerned about their well-being and have expanded their investigation to include Baltimore, where the group may have travelled.

Authorities have determined that the teens left the skating rink voluntarily and have not been seen since. One of the mothers took to Facebook, expressing her belief that her son had run away and issued a heartfelt plea for his safe return.

Initially, five teenagers were reported missing, but there is some positive news regarding one of them. Benjamin Bundy, 17, who had also been reported missing, was located in Howard County, an affluent area near Baltimore. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance and discovery are yet to be clarified.

Braden Heagy's mother, Padi Boyd, a NASA astrophysicist, took to Facebook to share her family's pain, explaining, "This year has been downright awful for my family, especially my younger son who has been struggling mightily with depression and substance use. On Saturday afternoon, he ran away with a group during an outing. It's been 48 hours now, so he is considered a critical missing juvenile. We are worried sick and desperately searching so we can bring him home and know he's safe. None of the kids have been heard from. Kai, if you see this, I love you, I miss you, we all do, please come home!"

Law enforcement is urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of these teenagers to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Missing Persons Unit at 410-222-4731.

