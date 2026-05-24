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Temperature rising in chemical tank at risk of exploding in California

Temperature rising in chemical tank at risk of exploding in California

Published on: May 24, 2026 12:02 am IST
AFP |
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Firefighters warned Saturday that a tank of toxic chemicals in California is heating up, adding to fears of a catastrophic explosion that has already forced tens of thousands of Californians to evacuate.

Temperature rising in chemical tank at risk of exploding in California

About 40,000 residents were ordered to leave their homes in the Garden Grove area of Orange County, southeast of Los Angeles, on Friday after the tank began to leak, sending fumes over a heavily populated area.

The tank contains 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate, a volatile and flammable liquid used to make plastics, with firefighters warning the situation was serious.

Orange County Fire Authority Incident Commander Craig Covey said Saturday an emergency team had ventured into the area overnight, seeking to neutralize the "explosive potential" posed by an additional 15,000 gallon tank nearby should the 7,000-gallon tank blow up, and were then able to view the temperature gauge on the 7,000-gallon tank.

"Unfortunately, I do have to report that the temperature was 90 degrees . Yesterday morning, it was 77 degrees when we backed out. It's been averaging about a degree an hour increasing, so that's the bad news," he said in a short video posted on social media.

"If it does explode and there is a vapor, you are all safe as long as you are out of the zone that was determined to be an evacuation zone," she said.

No injuries had been reported by Friday evening, and there was no immediate indication as to what caused the leak, which was initially reported on Thursday.

Responders were working to put containment barriers in place to prevent any spilled material from reaching storm drains or river channels that funnel into the ocean.

The US Environmental Protection Agency says methyl methacrylate is irritating to the skin, eyes, and mucous membranes in humans.

"Respiratory effects have been reported in humans following acute and chronic inhalation exposures," a fact sheet on the agency's website says.

"Neurological symptoms have also been reported in humans following acute exposure."

msp/pnb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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