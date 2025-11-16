Texas A&M football row: Police take major action against DPS trooper over 'incident' involving South Carolina players

The Texas A&M Police, on Saturday, announced that they are taking action against the Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper who was involved in an ‘incident’ with the South Carolina football players. Screengrab of video showing the 'incident' involving the Texas DPS trooper and the South Carolina players. (X/@BSO)

“We are aware of the incident in the NE tunnel involving a DPS trooper. He has been relieved of his game day assignment,” they said in a social media statement.

A video from the match yesterday showed the trooper brush shoulders with two football players during the South Carolina Gamecocks game against the Texas A&M Aggies.

After brushing shoulders with them, the trooper appeared to shout at the players who were walking out of the tunnel. Many remarked that he was trying to ‘intimidate’ them. The trooper's actions faced backlash online.

The Texas Department of Public Safety also issued a statement, saying “The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is aware of the incident that occurred today during the Texas A&M football game. The DPS Trooper involved was sent home from the game. Our Office of Inspector General (OIG) is also aware of the incident and will be further looking into the matter. No additional information will be released at this time.”

Reactions to DPS trooper's actions at Texas A&M game

Several people slammed the trooper's actions. “POS Texas A&M trooper goes out of his way to try and intimidate South Carolina Gamecock players after they score,” one individual wrote, calling for the trooper to be fired.

Another remarked, “Shitty move by this state trooper at the Texas A&M game. Going after these players for South Carolina.”

Yet another person said, “What the HECK is up with this Texas State Trooper at the Texas A&M game?! So freaking RUDE and uncalled for!.”

Even LeBron James reacted to the incident, writing “That A&M cop needs to suspended! That was premeditated and corny AF!! He went out his way to start some shit. Do better man.”

While South Carolina had had a promising start to the game against Texas, they blew a 27-point lead to ultimately lose 31-30 to the home side.