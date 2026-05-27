Texas election results: Who won the Senate, governor and attorney general primaries? Ken Paxton vs John Cornyn winner

Texas voters headed to the polls on Tuesday for high-stakes primary runoff elections. The Republican US Senate runoff drew intense national attention as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton challenged four-term incumbent Sen. John Cornyn.

Attendees celebrate after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, won the Republican party's nomination during a primary runoff election night event in Plano, Texas.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

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President Donald Trump endorsed Paxton late in the race, calling him “a true MAGA Warrior."

"Ken is a true MAGA Warrior who has ALWAYS delivered for Texas, and will continue to do so in the United States Senate," the president said on Truth Social.

"The Highly Respected Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, an America First Patriot, and someone who has always been extremely loyal to me and our AMAZING MAGA MOVEMENT, is running for the United States Senate, to represent a place I love and WON, BIG, three times, with 6.4 Million Votes in 2024 (The Most Votes in the History of the State, BY FAR)!," Trump added.

Results (As of 9p.m. EDT)

US Senate

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{{^usCountry}} Republican Runoff: According to NBC News projections, Ken Paxton defeated incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, winning 62.6% of the vote (518,807 votes) compared to Cornyn’s 37.4% (310,284 votes). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Republican Runoff: According to NBC News projections, Ken Paxton defeated incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, winning 62.6% of the vote (518,807 votes) compared to Cornyn’s 37.4% (310,284 votes). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Democratic Nominee: State Rep. James Talarico secured the Democratic nomination after defeating a crowded field that included Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the earlier primary round. Governor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Democratic Nominee: State Rep. James Talarico secured the Democratic nomination after defeating a crowded field that included Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the earlier primary round. Governor {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gov. Greg Abbott easily won the Republican nomination in the March 3 primary, capturing about 82% of the vote as he seeks a fourth term. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gov. Greg Abbott easily won the Republican nomination in the March 3 primary, capturing about 82% of the vote as he seeks a fourth term. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the Democratic side, state Rep. Gina Hinojosa won the nomination with roughly 59% support in a multi-candidate race. Attorney General (Open Seat) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the Democratic side, state Rep. Gina Hinojosa won the nomination with roughly 59% support in a multi-candidate race. Attorney General (Open Seat) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With Paxton opting to run for Senate rather than seek reelection as attorney general, the race to replace him became one of the state’s most competitive contests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Paxton opting to run for Senate rather than seek reelection as attorney general, the race to replace him became one of the state’s most competitive contests. {{/usCountry}}

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Republican Runoff: State Sen. Mayes Middleton led with about 57% of the vote, ahead of Rep. Chip Roy, who received approximately 43%, according to early NBC News results.

Democratic Runoff: State Sen. Nathan Johnson led former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski by roughly 60% to 40%.

Lieutenant Governor

In the Democratic runoff, state Rep. Vikki Goodwin held a decisive lead with around 69% support over Marcos Isaias Velez, who trailed at approximately 31%.

Incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick comfortably secured the Republican nomination earlier this year.

Key US House Runoffs

Several notable congressional runoff races also drew attention across Texas:

District 18 (Democratic): Christian Menefee was projected to defeat Rep. Al Green with nearly 69% of the vote.

District 33 (Democratic): Colin Allred led Julie Johnson with about 55%.

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District 35 (Democratic): Johnny Garcia led with roughly 59%.

District 35 (Republican): Lujan narrowly led with approximately 51–52% of the vote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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