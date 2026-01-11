Jasmine Crockett-Matt Rogers row: What did comedian say about US Rep and why is he under fire?

A row has erupted online after comedian and podcast host Matt Rogers drew backlash for comments about US Representative Jasmine Crockett during a recent episode of his podcast. During the podcast segment, Rogers was discussing US politics and potential Democratic contenders. (Photos: Getty via AFP/ File)

The remarks, made alongside co-host Bowen Yang, sparked criticism from listeners who accused the duo of unfairly targeting the Texas Democrat.

What Matt Rogers said on the podcast During the podcast segment, Rogers was discussing US politics and potential Democratic contenders. While dismissing California Governor Gavin Newsom’s prospects, Rogers also told listeners not to donate money to Crockett’s political efforts.

“Don’t waste your money, sending to Jasmine Crockett,” Rogers said during the podcast, adding that she would not be able to win a statewide race in Texas.

Bowen Yang agreed with the assessment.

Rogers later expanded on his view, arguing that Crockett was already “very well defined” as a politician and suggesting Democrats might need a less established figure to emerge at this moment. He stressed that his remarks were not meant as a personal attack but were rooted in electoral strategy.

Listeners and commentators pushed back almost immediately, with many accusing the podcasters of reinforcing racist and misogynistic narratives about a Black woman in politics.

Rogers responds on Instagram Story Following the backlash, Rogers issued a response via his Instagram Story, acknowledging that his phrasing had missed the mark. According to Deadline, he wrote that he had heard the criticism and was taking it seriously.

“Transparency and candor matter to me, especially on the podcast,” Rogers said, adding that while he considers himself progressive and focused on winning elections, “my phrasing was not right.”

He also said he had “great respect and admiration for Rep. Crockett” and regretted that his words suggested otherwise.

Bowen Yang’s response Yang reshared Rogers’ statement on Instagram and added his own brief message, conceding that he should not have weighed in so casually.

He said he now better understood the reach of the platform and would use it more responsibly going forward, reported Deadline.

Neither Crockett nor her office has publicly responded to the comments.