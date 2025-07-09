Did Jasmine Crockett donate $25M to Texas flood victims? The truth and her net worth revealed

A viral Facebook post claims that Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) “personally donated” $25 million to aid victims of the devastating Texas flash floods along the Guadalupe River over the Fourth of July weekend, which claimed over 100 lives. Viral post claims Rep. Jasmine Crockett donated $25 million to Texas flood victims.(AP)

The post, shared on the Forward Vision page on July 7, reads, “Jasmine Crockett have donated $25 million to support victims and aid in the search and rescue of those missing in the devastating flash floods in Texas. Fans were stunned to learn that she personally traveled to the disaster site to offer hands-on help.”

The post quickly went viral, garnering over 90,000 reactions. Many users praised Crockett in the comments.

One person wrote, “I am absolutely in awe of her. She is officially a Texas State Representative, of and for the people. But in actuality, in my opinion, she is a Democratic Representive of and for the people at large. My utmost respect to Rep. Jasmine Crockett.”

Another added, “Jasmine is Compassionate about The Communities that’s why she works hard for The People.”

A third person wrote, “She is so awesome. She not only speaks for the people but she also backs up that she's for the people with her actions.”

Another person wrote, “I'm voting for her... next President of the United States 2028!!!”

What the truth?

There is no credible source confirming that Crockett donated $25 million. Neither she nor her office has verified this claim, which strongly suggests the post is fake news.

What is Jasmine Crockett's net worth?

According to her financial disclosures for 2022 and 2023, Crockett's total assets and income are reported to be just over $100,000, making a $25 million personal donation highly unlikely.