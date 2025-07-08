Did George Strait donate $3.5 million to Texas flood victims? His representative responds

Flash floods that swept through central Texas over the Fourth of July holiday weekend have left more than 100 people dead. Several individuals remain missing, including girls attending a summer camp near the Guadalupe River. Amid this tragedy, a viral claim emerged on social media, claiming that country music legend George Strait donated $3.5 million to support victims and their families. Viral Facebook post claims George Strait donated $3.5 million to support Texas flood victims.(X and Getty Images via AFP)

On Sunday, a Facebook page called Country Heartstrings posted, “As Texas faced a devastating flood disaster that caused heavy damage and claimed at least 51 lives — including 15 children — a legendary name in country music managed to warm people's hearts. George Strait, a man known for his private, quiet demeanor, surprised everyone by donating $3.5 million to support the victims and the families of those still missing in this horrific flood. But he didn't stop there — what George Strait did next left fans both astonished and deeply moved.”

The post quickly went viral, amassing more than 147,000 likes. Several people took to the comments section to praise George Strait.

One person wrote, “This is one reason that George Strait is loved by so many people! It is not just his great music that has touched so many people but his love for other people! As a person who has lost a child he knows how the families are grieving and how to give comfort to them! He has always helped people quietly as a person not as a famous person!”

Another wrote, “He lost his daughter in a car accident when she was young and so he is no stranger to pain at all! I can see why he has so much beautiful empathy for those suffering!!! Thank you George!! You’re one of the good ones!!!”

But What’s the Truth?

Despite the viral post, there is no official announcement or verified report confirming George Strait's $3.5 million donation.

When contacted by Snopes, a representative for Strait responded, “We have not issued a statement about aid as we're still determining how best to support the community.”