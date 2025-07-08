Pat Green reveals personal loss during Texas floods: ‘We are grieving’

Country artist Pat Green has shared that his family suffered a heartbreaking loss during the devastating floods that swept through Central Texas over the weekend. Pat Green's family suffered a personal loss during Texas floods.(Facebook/ Pat Green)

In a statement posted to Facebook on Monday, Green wrote, “Over the weekend, during the devastating flooding that hit Central Texas, my family- like so many others-suffered a heartbreaking and deeply personal loss.”

“We are grieving alongside countless Texans whose lives have been upended by this tragedy. Right now, we kindly ask for privacy and space as we mourn, support each other, and begin to process what comes next for our family,” he added. “Thank you for your love, prayers, and compassion.”

While Green did not provide specific details, unverified reports circulating online suggest that his stepbrother may have passed away in the flooding and that his body was recovered in Kerrville. Other unconfirmed reports claim the man's wife and children remain missing. These reports have not been officially confirmed.

Following Green’s post, fans and followers flooded the comments section with messages of support and sympathy.

One person wrote, “Sending love and prayers for you, your family and all those impacted by this tragic event.”

Another wrote, “Many prayers, big hugs and much love coming to you all from Delaware. May God keep His hand over everyone this terrible has affected.”

A third person added, “Love and prayers for your entire family, all the families and the entire community. May your days ahead be filled with healing in the arms of your loved ones.”

Show Postponed

On Saturday, Pat Green announced the postponement of his scheduled Sunday show in Texas due to the ongoing flooding.

“Hi Folks, Due to the unforeseen weather and tragedy around the Texas Hill Country, it has been decided to postpone tomorrow night’s show w/ @corymorrowband and @dawnandhawkes to a later date. The new date will be Saturday, August 16th, 2025, and any purchased tickets will be honored on this new date. All advanced ticket buyers have been notified via email. Our prayers go out to all the folks affected by the floods in the Texas Hill Country,” he wrote on Facebook.