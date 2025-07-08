Michael Phillips: Here's the latest on missing Marble Falls fire chief amid Texas floods

Michael Phillips, the chief of Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department, was swept away by floodwaters as he was attending to an emergency call in Travis County on Saturday. Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd said at a presser on Monday that the county officials are continuing their search for Phillips. Boyd added that the emergency vehicle that Phillips was driving has been found, but officials have still not been able to locate Phillips.

Michael Phillips, the Marble Falls Volunteer Fire Chief, has gone missing in the Texas floods. (Photo: Michael Phillips on X)(Twitter)