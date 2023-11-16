Thanksgiving Travel Tips: Best and worst days and time to hit the road as per AAA survey

Thanksgiving is the destination, but the journey is filled with hurdles of planning feasts, trips and timings of travel. We are here to make it a tad bit easier for you.

More than 55 million Americans are expected to travel on the national holiday of Thanksgiving this year. Out of this 55 million people who will travel 50 miles or farther from home this year, the vast majority will hit the road, stated AAA.

About 49.1 million Americans will drive to their destination this year from Wednesday, November 22, to Sunday, November 26, a 1.7% increase from 2022.

This year's Thanksgiving day travel has increased by 2.3% to last year and is expected to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving since AAA began tracking the holiday travel in 2000.

Thanksgiving Travel Tips

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving, November 22, 2023, is expected to be the busiest with average travel times to be up to 80% higher than normal in some metro areas.

Therefore, travellers should plan to leave in the morning or after 6 p.m. to avoid the worst traffic.

The busiest time of the day: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Those heading back home on Friday, November 24, 2023, should leave before 11 a.m. or after 7 p.m. while those planning to return on Sunday, November 26, should hit the road before noon.

Areas to be aware of: As per the AAA survey, some areas are likely to be worse than others. Los Angeles to Bakersfield on I-5 N, is expected to be one of the most congested stretches in the country.

For travellers planning to take the skies, the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving will be the busiest and most expensive as per AAA. Additionally, the Sunday after the day will be the same in terms of return travel.

Best Travel Time

Wednesday, November 22-Before 11 am

Thursday, November 23-Before 10 am, After 5 pm

Friday, November 24- Before 11 am, After 7 pm

Saturday, November 25-Before 12 pm

Sunday, November 26- Before 12 pm

Worst Travel Time

Wednesday, November 22- 2-6 pm

Thursday, November 23- 11-3 pm

Friday, November 24- 12-4 pm

Saturday, November 25- 3-5 pm

Sunday, November 26- 3-5 pm

