‘They have cost US trillions’: Trump takes aim at Supreme Court over birthright citizenship rulings, tariffs

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticized the US Supreme Court over its recent decisions involving his administration’s tariff policy and efforts to restrict birthright citizenship, accusing the justices of making “faulty, political, and ridiculous” decisions that he said had cost the country trillions of dollars.

US President Trump attacks US Supreme Court over tariff, birthright citizenship rulings, claims ‘trillions’ lost. (Getty Images via AFP)

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In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump said the Supreme Court had “lacked the Courage to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” and accused its decisions over the past six months of causing significant financial and constitutional consequences.

“Over the last 6 months, with their faulty, political, and ridiculous decisions on TARIFFS and Birthright Citizenship, they have cost the United States of America Trillions of Dollars, and forever damaged the way people become Citizens of our great Country,” Trump wrote.

“It has been a sad chapter in the life and times of America, but we will prevail!” he added.

Birthright citizenship remains tied up in court

Trump criticized the Supreme Court over litigation surrounding his attempt to restrict birthright citizenship.

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The administration has sought to limit automatic citizenship for certain children born in the United States, while opponents have challenged the policy in federal court.

The dispute centers on the interpretation of the 14th Amendment, which provides that people born or naturalized in the United States and subject to its jurisdiction are citizens of the country.

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{{^usCountry}} The administration has argued that the constitutional provision does not require citizenship in every circumstance covered by its proposed restrictions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The administration has argued that the constitutional provision does not require citizenship in every circumstance covered by its proposed restrictions. {{/usCountry}}

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The Supreme Court has already intervened in the broader birthright citizenship litigation, including a ruling concerning the scope of nationwide injunctions issued by lower courts.

Trump targets Supreme Court over tariff ruling

The Supreme Court ruled in February that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, did not give the president authority to impose the sweeping tariffs at the center of the dispute. The decision triggered a major refund process for importers that had paid the duties.

Also read: Trump signs H-1B order targeting employers that lay off Americans, tighten scrutiny of foreign hires

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According to a filing by US Customs and Border Protection, about $100 billion in refunds had been completed and sent to the US Treasury for disbursement by July 31. Around $128.68 billion in potential and certified refunds had been accepted for processing.

The tariff dispute stemmed from Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose duties on imports from multiple US trading partners. Trump has continued to defend his tariff strategy, arguing that it protects American industries, supports domestic manufacturing and addresses trade imbalances.

Trump’s latest attack on the court highlights the growing tension between the administration and the judiciary over its trade and immigration agenda.