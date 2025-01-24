Third term for Donald Trump as President? Republican introduces resolution in House

A resolution was introduced in Congress to amend the US Constitution to allow President Donald Trump to be elected for a third term, reported news agency PTI. US President Donald Trump could have a third term in office if the resolution passes in both Houses(REUTERS)

Republican lawmaker Andy Ogles introduced the House Joint Resolution saying, "This amendment would allow President Trump to serve three terms, ensuring that we can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs."

The proposed amendment suggests that one individual should be allowed a maximum of three terms as President, contrary to the provisions in the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution, which limits the office to two terms.

The amendment has a caveat to the third term rule, that a President who has served two consecutive terms should not be allowed to hold office once more. It also says that an interim or acting President who had held office for more than two years cannot be President for more than two terms.

Congressman Ogles said, "It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration. President Trump has shown time and time again that his loyalty lies with the American people and our great nation above all else.

"He is dedicated to restoring the republic and saving our country, and we, as legislators and as states, must do everything in our power to support him," he added.

Ogles said that he introduced the resolution as he believed that Trump needed another term to be able to reverse “nation's decay” which he blames on the Biden administration.

In order to pass the amendment, the resolution would need the backing of two-thirds of the House and the Senate or a constitutional convention called for by two-thirds of the state legislatures.

It will also need to be ratified by three-fourths of the states. Republicans do not currently hold a two-thirds majority in the Senate, which could make it difficult for the amendment to pass.