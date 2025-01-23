China using TikTok to spy on Americans? Donald Trump's ‘bigger threat’ response

US President Donald Trump, in his first interview since taking office for the second time, on Thursday dismissed concerns about the national security risks surrounding the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform TikTok. US President Donald Trump defended TikTok in an interview(AFP)

“Is it that important for China to be spying on young people, on young kids, watching crazy videos?” Trump said to Fox News, addressing worries that China could be using TikTok to spy on American users.

He also stated that a potentially larger risk was that China manufactured all phones and computers, which could be used to spy on people as well.

They make telephones and they make your computer, a lot of other things. Isn’t that a bigger threat?” stated Trump.

TikTok, owned by ByteDance, has previously denied accusations of spying on its users. Officials from former President Joe Biden's administration, cited by Bloomberg, alleged that the application collects names, addresses, credit card and purchase information, device and network information, GPS location data, biometric identifiers, keystroke patterns, and behavioural data from its users.

Trump and TikTok

In an executive order signed on his first day in office Donald Trump delayed a ban on TikTok and gave ByteDance a period of 75 days to sell the company and divest from US operations.

Trump has credited TikTok with helping him connect with a young voter base that aided his election victory. He has also proposed that ally and Tesla CEO Elon Musk buy out TikTok and run it in partnership with the American government.

TikTok had been banned from being installed on government devices during the Biden presidency, however, Trump indicated, earlier this week, that he was open to downloading the app.