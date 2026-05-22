Thomas Caleb Butler: 5 things on attacker of Kerry Sheron, ‘Trump House’ owner, as wife shares horrifying update

Thomas Caleb Butler has been arrested for a brutal attack on Kerry Sheron, the owner of the ‘Trump house’ in Escondido, San Diego, California. The incident took place on Wednesday and the 69-year-old's wife does not believe her husband will recover from the attack. A view of Kerry Sheron's home, known as the 'Trump House'. (Facebook/Kerry Sheron)

Butler brutally beat Kerry outside his MAGA-inspired ‘Trump house’ and his wife, Maria, told The California Post that her husband was not expected to survive.

Here's all you need to know about Kerry Sheron and Thomas Caleb Butler.

Who is Kerry Sheron? Sheron describes himself as a Army veteran, as per The Post. He is known for putting up Trump flags and other pro-America materials at his home on Buchanan Street.

Sheron's house has come under attack before. In a video posted this March, he shared that Trump and America flags outside his property were in tatters, allegedly due to the act of vandals.