Karen Savage: 5 things on art teacher fired after allegedly hanging Black child doll by neck

In the video, Savage can be seen apparently tying the doll to a cable connected to the classroom television.

Reports of Savage's dismissal was covered by local news outlets, and they reported that the clip which got Savage into trouble was recorded by a 14-year-old student at Barrington Middle School in Lithia, Florida .

Karen Savage, a Hillsborough County middle school art teacher, was allegedly removed after a viral video showed her hanging a Black baby doll by its neck. The video was posted by Nina Williams, the student's mother, on social media and quickly gained massive traction.

“​Today at Barrington Middle School (Hillsborough County Public School System) Florida, his art teacher took the time to wrap a charger cord around a Black baby doll’s neck and hang it directly over the classroom television for the entire room to see. ​Look at the photo. Look at the video. When the children called out this blatant, disgusting act of hate and asked why she hung that doll by its neck, she laughed it off. Her excuse to our kids was that she did it ‘to get their attention’,” Williams wrote.

​She added “This emotionally affected ALL the children in that classroom. My son's friends of different cultures and races were all deeply offended and disturbed by this racist act. These kids stood united, grabbed evidence, and wrote official statements today. ​This is NOT a classroom management tool. This is straight up hate and trauma being weaponized in front of our children in a place where they are supposed to be safe. ​We spoke to the principal, and we are told the decision is now in the hands of the Hillsborough County school board / Professional Standards department. We are watching closely, and we are waiting to see exactly what this district is going to do. Will they protect our children, or will they protect a teacher who simulates a lynching in a classroom? This will NOT be swept under the rug!!.”

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Amid the outrage, here's all you need to know about Karen Savage.

Karen Savage: 5 things to know Savage is 63 and student Noah Carter, who took the video, described the ordeal with the art teacher as disturbing. As per Carter, Savage followed him when he tried to report the incident to the student affairs office and even talked over him as he tried to recount what happened in the classroom. Carter's mother Nina Williams, as identified by New York Post, went on to share Savage's alleged social media profiles. At present these profiles have been taken down, HT.com can confirm. From the screenshots it is discernable that her Instagram and Facebook profiles noted she's married to one John Savage. Her alleged Facebook account screenshot – which says her full name is Karen Whitmire Savage – shows she's been married to him since 2017. Savage reportedly has four daughters and stepchildren as well as grandchildren, as per the alleged Instagram bio shared by Williams. Her alleged Facebook profile screenshot also indicates education at Florida State University London, and prior to that – Lake Wales High School. She also seems to live in Lake Wales, as per the alleged Facebook screenshot. Her alleged Instagram bio noted “Being an art teacher is my gift and passion.” Local channel WTSP also shared a statement from the school district on Savage's incident.

“Ms. Savage’s employment has been terminated, effective immediately, and the incident has been reported to the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Professional Practice Services for any action regarding her teaching certificate. We want to reiterate that we do not tolerate conduct of this nature. We took immediate action and responded swiftly to ensure the situation was handled appropriately. Our school counselors and administrators will continue to be available to meet with any students at Barrington Middle School who have concerns or need additional support,” Hillsborough County Public Schools said.