Three homeless men murdered in Los Angeles, LAPD launch manhunt for ‘hooded figure’

A series of shootings targeting homeless people sleeping on the streets of Los Angeles has left three men dead and sparked a manhunt for the killer. Police believe the same person is responsible for the three attacks, which occurred within a span of four days.

LAPD characterized the perpetrator as a "pssible male" operating solo; following each homicide, the individual fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.(LAPD)

The first victim, a 37-year-old man, was shot and killed in an alley in the Westmont area of the city on Sunday around 3 a.m. The next day, a 62-year-old man was shot behind a building. The third and latest victim, a 52-year-old man, was shot on Wednesday around 2:30 a.m.

All three victims were alone and in open areas when they were approached and shot by the suspect, who was seen on surveillance video wearing hooded clothing and driving a dark-colored sedan, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said the killings were a “series” but did not use the term serial killer. He said there were similarities in each of the three cases.

“We believe a single individual approached each one and shot and killed each one as they slept … There are similarities in each of the three cases,” Moore said.

The LAPD has set up a 24/7 task force and a tip line to catch the killer and has increased patrols in areas where homeless people congregate. The city is also working to provide emergency shelters and services to the homeless population and to urge them to stay in groups or seek help.

“Our message to the unhoused community is clear: do not sleep alone tonight. Seek shelter, seek services stay together, seek support,” said Mayor Karen Bass.

“This is individuals, not encampments, that are being preyed on.”

The shootings come amid a rise in violence against homeless people and hate crimes across the country.

In 2020 and 2021, a homeless man named Gerald Brevard III was charged with assaulting and killing other homeless people in New York and Washington, DC. He allegedly attacked three people as they slept on the streets, injuring two and killing one.