Tilda Swinton breaks silence on attending Berlin Film Festival amid boycott calls, slams Trump’s plan to ‘takeover’ Gaza

Tilda Swinton was awarded Golden Bear for lifetime achievement at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival, where she delivered a tearful speech, slamming US President Donald Trump aspirations to turn Gaza into the "Riviera of the Middle East".

During a press conference for the Honorary Golden Bear award, Swinton, a staunch supporter of Palestinians, discussed why she decided to travel to the Berlin Film Festival despite boycott calls over the Gaza war. She clarified that it was “more useful to our causes” for her to attend the festival.

“I decided to come, I decided it was more important for me to come. I was given, thanks to the festival, a platform which I decided in a personal moment was potentially more useful to all our causes than me not turning up. It was a judgment, and a personal judgment call, that I take full responsibility for,” she said, as per Variety.

Tilda Swinton hails Berlin Festival, takes swipe at Trump

In her moving speech, the Oscar-winning star hailed the event as “a borderless realm and with no policy of exclusion, persecution or deportation”.

Taking a direct barb at Trump's proposal to turn Gaza into a beach resort, she hailed the “independent cinema” by calling it “innately inclusive — immune to efforts of occupation, colonization, takeover, ownership or the development of riviera property.”

President Trump recently outlined his bold proposal to “takeover” the Gaza Strip and transform it from a “hell hole” to the “Riviera of the Middle East”.

She went on to say that the world is watching the “inhumane” being committed. Without hesitation or question, she said that she stands in solidarity with everyone who sees the “unacceptable complacency of our greed-addicted governments” that make friends with war criminals and planet-wreckers.

Swinton's remarks coincide with protest in favour of Israeli actor David Cunio

Swinton's remarks came after a vigil was staged ahead of the opening ceremony in favor of Israeli actor David Cunio, who was kidnapped during terror group Hamas' attack on Israel and has not been freed yet.

Controversy surrounding the Gaza war plagued Berlin's 2024 edition, with attendees denouncing Israel and demanding a truce.

Meanwhile, German lawmakers attacked the festival, and country's culture minister Claudia Roth called the demonstrations “shockingly one-sided and characterised by deep hatred of Israel.”