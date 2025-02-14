Adrien Brody-starrer The Brutalist, nominated for 10 Oscars, to release in India on this date

Brady Corbet's The Brutalist is one of the most acclaimed movies of the year. The film was nominated for 10 Oscars last month, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. The Brutalist will now be released in India, as Universal Pictures India has announced that the film will be out in theatres on February 28. (Also read: Academy voters struggle to finish The Brutalist ahead of Oscars nominations announcement, thanks to 3.5 hour runtime) Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones in The Brutalist.

About The Brutalist

Starring Adrien Brody in the lead, it is an epic tale of a brilliant architect's post-war journey to America. It also stars Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Isaach De Bankolé, and Alessandro Nivola.

The story follows László Toth (Adrien Brody), a visionary architect who flees post-war Europe and arrives in America to rebuild his life, his work, and his marriage to his wife Erzsébet (Felicity Jones) after being separated by shifting borders and wartime regimes. Settling in Pennsylvania, László’s talent catches the eye of Harrison Lee Van Buren, a wealthy and influential industrialist who offers him an opportunity to redefine the architectural landscape. However, power and legacy come at an unforgiving cost.

The Brutalist had its World Premiere at the Venice Film Festival last September, where it received widespread acclaim. Brady Corbet went on to win the Silver Lion for Best Director.

Director's statement

Talking about the film, Brady said: “It’s a time period that has always fascinated me, primarily in the way that post-war psychology had this extraordinary imprint and influence on post-war architecture. Something all three of my movies have in common is that they are very much about the cyclical nature of history. The Brutalist is a historical film, and the characters are written to their circumstance. The film has much to say about the immigrant experience in America and how the American Dream fails László and Erzsébet Tóth.”