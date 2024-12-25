Adrien Brody says he has PTSD after extreme weight loss during The Pianist shoot: ‘I had an eating disorder for…’

Adrian Brody became the youngest person to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for The Pianist in 2002, when he was just 29. In the Roman Polanski film, the actor played Polish musician Wladyslaw Szpilman, who miraculously survives the holocaust. But the actor had to lose a lot of weight for playing the part, which affected his health. The actor recalled in a new interview with Vulture, that he developed PTSD after starring in the film. (Also read: Nicole Kidman reacts to Golden Globe nomination for Babygirl, says this on taking a break) Adrien Brody in a still from The Pianist.

What Adrien said

During the interview, Adrien noted: “That was a physical transformation that was necessary for storytelling. But then that kind of opened me up, spiritually, to a depth of understanding of emptiness and hunger in a way that I didn’t know, ever. I do [have PTSD], yeah.”

"I definitely had an eating disorder for at least a year. And then I was depressed for a year, if not a lifetime. I’m kidding, I’m kidding,” he added.

More details

The actor is now gearing up for the release of his next film The Brutalist, for which he is tipped for another Oscar. Directed by Brady Corbet, The Brutalist also stars Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, Isaach De Bankolé, and Alessandro Nivola. It has a runtime of 215 minutes and had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where the film received a 12 minute-long standing ovation.

As per the official synopsis on the festival site, The Brutalist ‘chronicles the journey of Hungarian-born Jewish architect, László Tóth, who emigrates to the United States of America in 1947. Initially forced to toil in poverty, he soon wins a contract that will change the course of the next 30 years of his life.’