Adrien Brody moved to tears as The Brutalist receives 12-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

Adrien Brody's new film The Brutalist premiered to a rapturous response at the ongoing Venice Film Festival. As per a report on Variety, the historical drama film directed by Brady Corbet received a record 12-minute standing ovation after its world premiere at the Main Competition section at the festival. The actor, who was present with the rest of the cast, was seen wiping away tears looking at the enthusiasm of the audience. (Also read: Ahead of Babygirl, watch Birth: Another Nicole Kidman entry that debuted at Venice Film Festival) Adrien Brody poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie "The Brutalist", in competition, at the 81st Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, September 1, 2024. REUTERS/Yara Nardi(REUTERS)

The Brutalist wows Venice

The report stated that Adrien Brody was ‘overcome with emotion’ as the clapping continued after the film premiered. It said that “the actor wiped tears away and held his head in his hands, repeatedly trying to direct the applause toward his director and co-stars, but the spotlight kept falling back on him.”

The Brutalist also stars Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, Isaach De Bankolé, and Alessandro Nivola. It has a runtime of 215 minutes, which included a 15-minute intermission at the festival.

Initial reviews after the world premiere were universally great, with critics praising the scope and ambition of the film and calling it one of the best films of the year. Many users on social media also pointed out that Adrien Brody delivers the best performance of his career, and should be in consideration for a Best Actor Oscar next year. The actor has already won an Oscar in the same category for his performance in The Pianist.

More details

As per the official synopsis on the festival site, The Brutalist ‘chronicles the journey of Hungarian-born Jewish architect, László Tóth, who emigrates to the United States of America in 1947. Initially forced to toil in poverty, he soon wins a contract that will change the course of the next 30 years of his life.’

The Venice Film Festival started on August 28 and will conclude on September 7.