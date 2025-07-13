Trump backing off from Epstein case? Tim Dillon claims US prez is scared as he 'knows that they'll kill him'

President Donald Trump called on his supporters Saturday to stop turning on his administration over the release of government findings in the Jeffrey Epstein case. Following Trump's comments, comedian and podcaster Tim J. Dillon suggested that the US President may be staying quiet on the Epstein case out of fear for his safety. Tim J. Dillon weighed in with a video suggesting that Donald Trump may be staying quiet on the Epstein case out of fear for his safety(AFP, Facebook)

“I think Trump knows that they'll kill him,” Dillon said. “Do you think it doesn't cross his mind that all these people have died? Do you think that doesn't enter into his mind?”

Dillon’s comments echo the broader distrust among parts of the American public, especially on the right, who have long believed the Epstein case is bigger than the government claims. But for now, Trump appears focused on holding his base together even if it means tamping down the very theories that helped fuel support for him in the past.

The comments came after a memo from Department of Justice and FBI, made public last week, stated there was no evidence that Epstein kept a “client list” or was blackmailing high-profile individuals.

The agencies also dismissed the long-standing theory that Epstein was murdered while in jail, confirming again that his 2019 death at a New York prison was a suicide. They also said they would not be releasing any further information from the probe, according to NBC news report.

Pam Bondi and Kash Patel slammed

The announcement drew backlash from some figures on the far-right, including longtime Trump loyalists. Many took to social media to criticize Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, both Trump appointees, accusing them of covering up details about Epstein’s connections.

“What's going on with my 'boys' and, in some cases, 'gals?' They're all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” Trump wrote in a long post on Truth Social.

“We're on one Team, MAGA, and I don't like what's happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and 'selfish people' are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein,” he added, referencing his Make America Great Again movement.