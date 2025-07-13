'Turned a blind eye': Leaked audio claims FBI 'missed things' in Jeffrey Epstein case

Amid the row over the Epstein files, leaked audio has claimed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies may have 'turned a blind eye' in the case. Jeffrey Epstein was not murdered, did not blackmail prominent figures and did not keep a "client list," the FBI and Justice Department said Monday, debunking notable conspiracy theories about the disgraced US financier.(AFP)

Based on a report released by O’Keefe Media Group (OMG), Rami Hassan, a Deputy Senior National Intelligence Officer at the FBI, is heard talking about how the FBI and other agencies did not investigate the case against Jeffrey Epstein properly.

“You can see where law enforcement kinda either turned a blind eye… or missed things [on Jeffrey Epstein]. There’s opportunities there… just from, like, I understand, hearing and listening,” Hassan was quoted as saying by the OMG report.

The FBI official further stated how the White House was planning to release some of the files and documents related to the case, adding that right-wing bloggers and influencers had been invited to release the files.

Hasan's alleged remarks come amid the Pam Bondi-Dan Bongino row due to the Justice Department's handling of the Epstein case.

DOJ, FBI close Epstein case

The controversy regarding the Epstein files comes a week after the FBI and Department of Justice issued a joint memo, which declared the Epstein case as officially closed.

In the memo, the DOJ and FBI ruled out foul play and murder for Jeffrey Epstein's death, adding that the convicted sex offender died by suicide.

The memo additionally added that Epstein "did not have a client list," which contradicted previous claims made by the Trump administration and its officials.

"This systematic review revealed no incriminating “client list.” There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties," read the memo.

After the release of the memo, FBI director Kash Patel and his deputy Dan Bongino refused to accept that Epstein had "no client list."

Pam Bondi had previously claimed an Epstein client list was under review. However, after the memo, the AG claimed that she had several documents related to the case under review, as opposed to a specific clientele document.

Several reports have also stated a rise in tensions between the FBI and Pam Bondi over her handling of the case. Earlier this week, Bongino and Bondi were also involved in a heated confrontation at the White House over the Epstein case.