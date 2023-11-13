Tim Scott suspends his presidential campaign days after third GOP debate: 'I love America more today’

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is suspending his presidential campaign days after the third presidential debate. Tim made the announcement during an interview with Fox News on Sunday, November 12.

U.S. Senator Tim Scott speaks at the third Republican candidates' U.S. presidential debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, U.S., November 8, 2023 (REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“I love America more today than I did on May 22. But when I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign,” Tim said.

Tim’s aides and donors have been left shocked by the sudden announcement. Two people who were close to the campaign said they received advance notice.

Notably, back in October, the super PAC supporting Tim pulled its state of television ads. It decided not to make a new investment after last week’s debate.

“Tim ran an optimistic, hopeful message — but that’s not where the Republican base is right now,” a Republican official who supported Tim told CNN.

‘I was not called to win, but I certainly was called to run’

Talking to Fox News’ Trey Gowdy, Tim said he would not support another Republican candidate as he believes “the best way for me to be helpful” is not to endorse in the primary. Tim also said that he is not planning to accept a vice presidential nomination. “I ran for president to be president,” he said. “I think I was called to run. I was not called to win, but I certainly was called to run. … Being vice president has never been on my to-do list for this campaign, and it’s certainly not there now.”

Tim added that he will seek “another opportunity” to launch a White House bid. “I think the voters, who are the most remarkable people on the planet, have been really clear that they’re telling me, ‘Not now, Tim.’ I don’t think they’re saying, Trey, ‘No,’ but I do think they’re saying, ‘Not now,’” Tim said. “And so I’m going to respect the voters … and keep working really hard and look forward to another opportunity.”

What Tim Scott vowed during the third presidential debate

Just days ago, during the presidential debate, Tim had a scathing response to a question about rising anti-Semitism on college campuses in the US amid the Israel-Palestine conflict. "College is a privilege and not a right," Tim said, adding he would pull federal funding from universities that "allow students to encourage terrorism."

"To all the students on visas who are encouraging Jewish genocide, I would deport you from those campuses," he added. “We have to stand strong with our Jewish Americans. At the end of the day, we should not have our Jewish students in a library being told to hide.”

He also brought a mystery woman on stage at the end of the debate. A campaign statement later revealed that the woman with Tim "is his girlfriend Mindy." The woman was later identified as Mindy Noce, a design and renovations manager in Charleston, South Carolina. The revelation came after months of speculation about Tim’s romantic life ever since his campaign was launched. Tim was asked about Mindy at the post-debate spin room, to which he replied, “She's great.” He told reporters that Mindy and he have been dating for “several months,” according to the Daily Mail.

