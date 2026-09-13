Times Square horror: BMW driver flees after dragging NYPD officer to ground; shocking video surfaces

An NYPD officer was dragged to the ground by a BMW that sped away during an attempted traffic stop in New York City's Times Square early Saturday, September 12, according to NYPD, as reported by New York Post.

A police officer was dragged to the ground by a BMW that sped away during an attempted traffic stop in New York City's Times Square. (Unsplash)

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The incident was captured on video, which has since circulated widely on social media.

BMW driver speeds away as officer falls to ground

The incident happened at around 3 a.m. near West 46th Street and Seventh Avenue, according to the report. Police said officers were attempting to stop a silver 2020 BMW X3 that was travelling the wrong way on a one-way street.

As an officer approached the vehicle and grabbed the passenger-side door, the driver suddenly accelerated. The moving SUV dragged the officer before he fell to the ground, according to police.

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{{^usCountry}} Video of the incident shows the BMW rapidly leaving the scene as other officers move toward their colleague. The officer was able to get back on his feet after the fall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Video of the incident shows the BMW rapidly leaving the scene as other officers move toward their colleague. The officer was able to get back on his feet after the fall. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the officer suffered injuries to his left shoulder and knee and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There was no immediate arrest, and the investigation into the fleeing driver remains ongoing.

The footage shows the silver BMW moving away while the officer is pulled down. Other officers can then be seen rushing to help him.

The incident took place in one of New York's busiest tourist areas and has drawn attention online because of the apparent speed with which the vehicle fled after the officer attempted to intervene.

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Social media reacts to Times Square incident

The video triggered a range of reactions on social media, with some users expressing concern for the injured officer while others used the incident to question public safety in New York City.

One user wrote, "Hope the officer is okay and recovering safely."

Another commented, "Started arresting people!"

A separate reaction questioned the city's safety, saying, "I thought New York was safe?"

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Another post referenced Mayor Zohran Mamdani, writing, "But Mamdani says crime is at its lowest."

The reactions come as individual incidents in highly visible parts of New York continue to fuel debate over public safety, even as city crime statistics show broader trends that can differ from the impact of high-profile incidents.

Police have not publicly identified the BMW driver, and no arrest had been announced in connection with the Times Square incident at the time of the latest reports.