Tina Simmons, Star Wars and James Bond actress, dies after six-decade career; tributes pour in

British actress Tina Simmons, who enjoyed a career spanning six decades and appeared in some of cinema and television's most recognisable productions, has died. The news was announced on Sunday, with no official cause of death revealed. British actress Tina Simmons has died, with no official cause announced. Across a career spanning about six decades, she appeared in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, two James Bond films, and productions including Doctor Who and EastEnders. Friends and admirers remembered her warmth and kindness.

Simmons was reportedly found dead at her home, as per Parade. Her passing was confirmed by Gosport Comic Con through a heartfelt tribute shared on Facebook, remembering her as a much-loved friend whose warmth and personality left a lasting impression.

Gosport comic con pays emotional tribute The convention shared two photographs of Simmons, including one showing her dressed in her Star Wars costume, alongside a touching message announcing her death.

The tribute read: "RIP Tina Simmons. It is with great sadness that we share the news, we have just heard that our dear friend, Tina Simmons, has passed away. Tina brought so much joy, kindness, grace and laughter wherever she went, and this year's Gosport Comic Con was all the brighter because of her presence, whether telling many of her stories or just chatting she was a joy. Farewell Tina and thanks for bringing such joy to us."

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The message reflected the affection felt towards the actress, who was remembered not only for her extensive work on screen but also for her friendly nature and ability to connect with people.

From Star Wars to James Bond: A look at her remarkable screen career Simmons built an impressive career over approximately 60 years, accumulating 263 screen credits. One of her best-known appearances came in the 1983 science-fiction classic Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, in which she played a Rebel Technician.

She also became part of the celebrated James Bond franchise, appearing in Die Another Day (2002) and Daniel Craig's final Bond outing, No Time To Die (2021).

Her filmography extended well beyond these major franchises. Among her other notable film appearances were Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, Sexy Beast and Mrs Henderson Presents.

Her most recent screen appearance was in the popular cosy crime television series The Marlow Murder Club earlier this year, as per The Mirror.

Television appearances across generations Alongside her film work, Simmons appeared in a wide range of familiar British and international television productions.

Her television credits included Doctor Who, EastEnders, Dempsey and Makepeace, Tales of the Unexpected and Hart to Hart.

Her ability to take on roles across different genres and productions helped make her a familiar face in the entertainment industry throughout her lengthy career.