Tok Mukluk Fire: Evacuation map, latest updates as blaze grows near Alaska Highway in Southeast Fairbanks Census Area

Update: The fire is now 100 acres per the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

fast-moving wildfire in Tok, Alaska has prompted evacuation orders. (Unsplash/ Representational)

As of 2:25pm local time, nine smokejumpers, the CATG (Council of Athabascan Tribal Governments) squad of firefighters, local fire departments, and numerous Division of Forestry & Fire Protection engines, as well as a helicopter, were currently engaged on the incident, according to Alaska Wildland Fire Information.

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Initial story: A fast-moving wildfire along the Alaska Highway in Tok has triggered Level 3 GO evacuation orders and an urgent firefighting response, with officials warning the blaze is spreading toward the Tanana River.

Evacuations underway

As of midday Monday, evacuations were underway north of the highway from Sundog Trail to Midnight Sun Drive, according to an update from the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection. Residents were being evacuated to Mushers Hall.

As of 1:15pm local time Monday, evacuations were ordered at Level 3 GO for Tok, north of MP1316.5 Alaska Highway between Moose Horn Road and Sun Dog Trail, according to Alaska Wildland Fire Information. The fire is moving rapidly toward the Tanana River. Residents were being evacuated to Mushers Hall.

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Officials said a fallen power line appears to have started the fire, but the exact cause has not yet been confirmed. Crews are focused on fighting the blaze. The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center lists the fire as human-caused.

Residents can check the map and evacuation updates here.

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Also Read: San Diego fire update: Videos emerge as smoke seen across El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee, East Valley and Lakeside

Red flag warning in effect

At 1:30pm local time, Monday, a red flag warning was issued for the Upper Tanana Valley, including Tok, for hot, dry and windy conditions. The warning was in effect until 7pm local time, according to Alaska Wildland Fire Information.