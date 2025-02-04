Menu Explore
Tom Homan breaks silence as ‘foolish’ NJ Governor admits to housing illegal immigrant; fumed netizens say ‘arrest him’

ByShweta Kukreti
Feb 04, 2025 09:02 PM IST

Trump's border czar Tom Homan has reacted to the Democratic governor of New Jersey Phi Murphy's admission that he is hiding an undocumented immigrant.

Trump's border czar Tom Homan has reacted to the Democratic governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy's admission that he is hiding an undocumented immigrant. Calling him a “foolish”, Homan has threatened to arrest him amidst the ongoing mass deportation plan in the US.

Border czar Tom Homan vows to deport illegal immigrants ‘every single day' (REUTERS/Cheney Orr)(REUTERS)
Border czar Tom Homan vows to deport illegal immigrants ‘every single day' (REUTERS/Cheney Orr)(REUTERS)

The former chief of ICE, who has the charge to supervise border control, called Murphy's remarks “foolish” after he acknowledged breaching the law.

Appearing on Fox News, Homan stated, “It's a foolish thing what he said, because I got note of it, won't let it go, will look into it.”

Homan further stated that he would pursue legal action if he is intentionally harboring and hiding an illegal alien. “So maybe he's bluffing. If he's not, we'll deal with that.”

Here's what Murphy said about housing illegal immigrants

Homan's remark follows Murphy's suggestion that he and his spouse, Tammy, are helping someone who might be subject to Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants.

“I don't want to get into too much detail, but there's someone in our broader universe that... their immigration status is not yet to the point that they're trying to get it to,” he stated.

Murphy said that they have given her space above their garage at home and wished “good luck” to the feds attempting to find her.

It is yet to be known if Murphy was referring to a personal property or the governor's residence in Trenton.

Also Read: El Salvador, US ink world's ‘most unprecedented’ deal amid Trump's plan to deport felons to 'hell on earth'

Murphy's remarks spark criticism

His comments provoked a wave of criticism after a video of the conversation was uploaded to YouTube.

One critic remarked, “I hope they come to your house.”

“This is sick,” another remarked, calling for Murphy's arrest. “What is wrong with you. They will go after his family.”

“I hope ICE goes after this guy hook line and sinker. If he can't obey the law he has no place in our government and should be dismissed immediately,” a third user reacted.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
