Tomatoes recalled across 14 US states due to possible salmonella contamination

Two brands of tomatoes have been recalled across 14 states in the US due to potential salmonella contamination, according to the FDA. Indiana-based company Ray & Mascari Inc. recalled four-count Vine Ripe tomatoes sold by Gordon Food Service Stores in multiple states, including New York, Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Tomatoes have been recalled across 14 states in the United States over salmonella risk

Tomatoes recalled in 14 US states due to salmonella risk

The recall comes on the heels of a similar recall from Williams Farms Repack LLC in three states, also due to salmonella risk. In a notice published by the FDA on Saturday, “Ray & Mascari Inc. was notiﬁed by Hanshaw & Capling Farms of Immokalee, Florida that they were recalling the lot of tomatoes Ray & Mascari Inc. received and repacked into 4 Count Vine Ripe Tomatoes. Hanshaw & Capling Farms initiated the recall due to the possible presence of Salmonella in their facility.”

The recalled goods were sold in “plastic clam shells containing 4 tomatoes.” The shells bear the label “Vine Ripe Tomatoes” with packaging information credited to “Ray & Mascari Inc., Indianapolis, IN 46204.” According to the recall notice, the master case is a “cardboard produce box with a lid” containing 12 individual four-count containers with the lot numbers: RM250424 15250B or RM250427 15250B.

Vine Ripe Tomatoes were recalled in 11 states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Although no illnesses linked to the consumption of the recalled products have been reported, the FDA has urged customers not to consume them and to discard them.

Meanwhile, William Farms Repack LLC has recalled tomatoes sold to wholesalers and distributors located in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, according to a FDA notice published on Friday. The recalled tomato sizes are: “4x5 2 layer, 60ct 2layer, 3ct trays in the Williams Farms Repack label, and 5x6 25lb, 6x6 25lb H&C Farms Label.”